Suspected Lakurawa Terrorists Attack Police Station In Kebbi, Cart Away Ammunition

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Suspected members of the Lakurawa terrorists have attacked a police station in Illo town, Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State, setting the facility ablaze and carting away ammunition.

Reports indicated that the gunmen carried out the attack late at night on Sunday, firing several gunshots before eventually setting the police station on fire.

Sources said the attackers made away with about seven cartons of ammunition from the station during the raid.

It was also gathered that the assailants allegedly abducted a police officer who was on duty at the time of the attack.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kebbi State Command, SP Bashar Usman, said the command had received reports of the attack and had commenced investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Advertisement

He added that security operatives were currently gathering intelligence and taking necessary measures to restore calm and strengthen security in the area.

The police spokesperson also appealed to members of the public to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that could assist in tracking down those responsible for the attack.

Illo town, located near the Nigeria–Niger border, has witnessed growing security concerns in recent months, with authorities intensifying efforts to curb cross-border criminal activities in the area.