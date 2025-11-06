Swiatek Blames Karma For WTA Finals Exit

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has blamed her Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) finals exit on Karma after she crashed out of the Saudi Arabia tournament following a 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 defeat by Amanda Anisimova.

She lost 6–3, 1–6, 0–6 against Rybakina earlier in the tournament, while her only win came against Madison Keys (6–1, 6–2) in the opening match.

She has now exited the WTA Finals after the round-robin phase for the second consecutive year.

Swiatek said “karma” might be catching up with her after previous successes; she won five titles last year, including her fourth French Open, and six the year before, but conceded that her hard work was no longer paying off as it used to.

She said, “When you do everything and it’s still not enough, I guess it means that you just need to get better at your tennis. But I felt good mentally, physically and tennis-wise. It was nice looking at the conditions and everything.

“So, I don’t really get why I couldn’t go out of the group. Maybe I won too much last year, and this is karma. It feels kind of weird.

“It’s not like I’m expecting it, but from my experiences, if I put in so much intensity and grit and I care that much, it usually kind of pays off.”

She is 9-8 against top-10 players in 2025, compared to 11-5 last year, 13-6 in 2023 and 15-2 in 2022.

She is projected to finish the 2025 season ranked second behind Aryna Sabalenka and will be determined to challenge for the top spot again next year.

Swiatek has won 25 WTA Tour-level singles titles, including six major titles: four at the French Open, one at Wimbledon, and one at the US Open.

She has also won the 2023 WTA Finals and eleven WTA 1000 titles. Swiatek is the first Pole to win a major singles title.

The 2025 WTA Finals is a professional women’s year-end championship tennis tournament that runs from November 1 to November 8.

It is held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the second straight year and is the 54th edition of the singles event and the 49th edition of the doubles competition.

The tournament is contested by the eight highest-ranked singles players and doubles teams of the 2025 WTA Tour.