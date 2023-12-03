Tanker Drivers Back Lucky Osesua As PTD Chairman, Rejects NUPENG-Imposed Egbon

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Tanker drivers in the oil and gas sector, under the aegis of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), a branch of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) have thrown their weight behind Comrade Lucky Osezua as the authentic chairman.

The group accused its parent body, NUPENG, of engaging in forum shopping, blackmail, contempt of Court and using sentiments to foist their illegal leadership on the federal government and other stakeholders in the oil and gas industry as a fait accompli.

A statement signed by the group’s National Secretary, Comrade Humble Obinna Power rejected the election, which purpotedly produced Augustine Egbon as chairman.

The statement noted that the Osesua leadership, emerged at an election in Abuja, which is the venue prescribed by the Union’s bye law, adding that the illegal leadership that emerged from a Kangaroo election in Ibadan was desperate to force stakeholders into accepting it.

It said that the illegal leadership could not avail itself legitimacy by serially violating the sanctity of the Branch’s bye-law and other legal methods of conducting Delegates Conference.

The PTD appealed to President Bola Tinubu, Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong and other key players in the industry not to seek legitimacy for National executives of PTD elsewhere except the one by Comrade Lucky Osesua and Comrade Dayyabu Yusuf Garga.

The statement reads in part, “For the purpose of clarity, Augustine Egbon is not and can never be the National Chairman of PTD and that is what the law says.

“The stake in PTD, particularly access to administrative, operational and economic incentives and other opportunities cannot be left in the hands of stooges who want to steal blindly the common patrimony of PTD under the whimps and caprice of Afolabi who has personally pocketed the entire union.

“Above all, PTD is already awake and cannot continue to allow its employees to remain its tormentors and exploiters.

“We, therefore appeal to our listening and labour-friendly President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Labour Minister, to, in the interest of peace and industrial harmony intervene in this very disturbing and ridiculous situation by recognizing the legitimacy of PTD National Executives under the leadership of Comrade Lucky Osesua and his Deputy Comrade Dayyabu Yusuf Garga.

“Government and other industry stakeholders should relate with us as the only legitimate, constitutionally recognised executives of the PTD Branch of NUPENG.

“Once again, PTD must be allowed to breathe such that its members could peacefully and conveniently be proud and better for what they are doing as they continue to traverse the length and breadth of Nigeria through distribution and transportation of petroleum products and supply of gas to Nigerians in their homes, offices and factories.”