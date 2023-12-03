Liverpool To Battle Arsenal In FA Cup Third Round
Liverpool will face Arsenal in the FA Cup third round clash in the cracker of the round at the Emirate Stadium.
It is the biggest clash in the competition’s third round. Holders Manchester City have been handed an easy draw against Huddersfield Town.
Manchester United will slug it out with 2013 winners Wigan Athletic, Tottenham have a date with Burnley.
Everton travel to Crystal Palace in another battle between Premier League clubs.
Newcastle United have been handed a tie against their cross town rivals Sunderland.
The third round matches will be played January 5 and 8.
Manchester City are the defending champions of the competition after beating Manchester United 2-1 in May.
FA Cup Draws In Full
Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers
Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham
Arsenal v Liverpool
Stoke City v Brighton and Hove Albion
Norwich City v Crewe/Bristol Rovers
West Ham v Bristol City
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
Fulham v Rotherham United
West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot/Stockport County
Southampton v Alfreton Town/Walsall
AFC Wimbledon/Ramsgate v Ipswich Town
Peterborough United v Leeds United
Millwall v Leicester City
Watford v Chesterfield
Sunderland v Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Middlesbrough v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Blackpool/Forest Green Rovers
Wigan Athletic v Manchester United
Manchester City v Huddersfield Town
Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United
Gillingham v Sheffield United
Swansea City v Morecambe
Chelsea v Preston North End
QPR v Bournemouth
Coventry City v Oxford United
Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United
Maidstone United v Stevenage/Port Vale
Newport County/Barnet v Eastleigh
Hull City v Birmingham