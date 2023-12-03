Liverpool To Battle Arsenal In FA Cup Third Round

Liverpool will face Arsenal in the FA Cup third round clash in the cracker of the round at the Emirate Stadium.

It is the biggest clash in the competition’s third round. Holders Manchester City have been handed an easy draw against Huddersfield Town.

Manchester United will slug it out with 2013 winners Wigan Athletic, Tottenham have a date with Burnley.

Everton travel to Crystal Palace in another battle between Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United have been handed a tie against their cross town rivals Sunderland.

The third round matches will be played January 5 and 8.

Manchester City are the defending champions of the competition after beating Manchester United 2-1 in May.

FA Cup Draws In Full

Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham

Arsenal v Liverpool

Stoke City v Brighton and Hove Albion

Norwich City v Crewe/Bristol Rovers

West Ham v Bristol City

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Fulham v Rotherham United

West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot/Stockport County

Southampton v Alfreton Town/Walsall

AFC Wimbledon/Ramsgate v Ipswich Town

Peterborough United v Leeds United

Millwall v Leicester City

Watford v Chesterfield

Sunderland v Newcastle United

Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Blackpool/Forest Green Rovers

Wigan Athletic v Manchester United

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United

Gillingham v Sheffield United

Swansea City v Morecambe

Chelsea v Preston North End

QPR v Bournemouth

Coventry City v Oxford United

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United

Maidstone United v Stevenage/Port Vale

Newport County/Barnet v Eastleigh

Hull City v Birmingham