Taraba: Gunmen Kill 4 In Fresh Attacks

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed four persons in separate attacks in Taraba State.

According to reports, the gunmen invaded Tor-Iorshagher village at about 9:30 pm on Wednesday, killed one and injured many others.

In another location near Rafinkada village, armed men were said to have killed three persons while many sustained bullet wounds.

The Chairman of the Local Government Council, Mr. Daniel Adi, who confirmed the incident on Thursday, said he had visited both villages and ordered the dead to be buried, The Punch reports.

Adi, however, disclosed that a security meeting had been summoned to discuss measures to abate the recent attacks in some parts of the state.

These attacks come barely 48 hours after gunmen invaded Ikyaior village in Wukari Local Government Area of the state, killing one person.