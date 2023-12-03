Teachers Attack SUBEB Chair Over Alleged Employment Swap

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Teachers recruited under the J-Teach programme in Jigawa State government have attacked the chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board(SUBEB) Prof. Haruna Musa, following the accusation that he was attempting to replace their appointment with candidates from politicians and privileged individuals.

The teachers who gathered in their numbers at the Federal University Dutse (FUD), the venue of proposed aptitude test for recruitment of 3,000 teachers, lamented that the SUBEB chairman was trying to replace them after their years of toiling and just an inch to clinching a permanent, pensionable appointments from the government.

The chairman of JIgawa State Universal Basic Education Board(SUBEB) Prof. Haruna Musa on Saturday escaped being lynched by aggrieved teachers popularly known as J-Teach at the Federal University Dutse (FUD), the venue of the proposed aptitude test for recruitment of 3,000 teachers.

The teachers had also blocked the entrance of the Government House, preventing the Governor Umar Namadi from attending the national conference on Zakkat and Waq’fiq at the Manpower Development Institute a few metres from the Government House Dutse in the state capital.

Speaking during their protest, Secretary of the J-Teach Association, Comrade Abbas Muazu Aujara explained that the teachers were recruited under the J-Teach programme initiated by the former Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar last two years ago.

He added that they had undergone various screenings, examinations and interviews and finally 3000 out of over 5000 of them were recruited on stipend allowances and were under posted to primary and junior secondary schools in the state.

Aujara stated that when the current Governor, Malam Umar Namadi came in, he had offered them permanent and pensionable appointments.

“The Ministry of Basic Education through the State Basic Education Board also re-screened and re-documented all of us. What remains is to receive our permanent and pensionable offers and capture into the State Integrated Payroll for Public Information System Management (IPPISM),” he explained.

Aujara said that after the screening and re-documentation, they were expecting to be called to collect their “offers of appointment” only to be told that they will be holding another aptitude test and screening despite completing a round of screening a day before.

“From the beginning of this programme, we conducted more than five tests and examinations and numbers of screening and verifications.

“We know Governor Umar Namadi approved new rules for teachers recruitment starting from placing candidates to temporary teachers to ensure only qualified and those with passion to the job are observed to a permanent classroom teachers

“Unfortunately it appears now some people want to sabotage the Governor’s effort in revitalising the State education with provision of adequate and qualified teachers for selfish interest. That is why we blocked this test from taking place,” he stated.

The Chief of Staff, Government House, Senator Mustapha Makama Kiyawa, who received the protesting teachers promised to take their grievances to the state governor and assured that appropriate action will be taken.