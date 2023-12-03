Reject Wike’s Plan To ‘Waste’ N15bn On ‘Befitting Residence’ For VP, SERAP Tells Akpabio

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to reject the plan by the Minister of the FCT, Nysom Wike, to spend N15 billion for the construction of ‘a befitting residence’ for the Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

SERAP also urged Akpabio to reject the N2.8 billion on publicity for the FCTA and other proposed ‘wasteful’ spending that may be contained in the 2023 supplementary budget and the 2024 budget proposed by President Bola Tinubu.

Advertisement

In a letter dated December 2, 2023 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said the plan to spend N15 billion on constructing a residence for the vice president is a breach of the Nigerian Constitution and the country’s international anticorruption and human rights obligations.

SERAP noted that the Senate has the constitutional duties to ensure that Wike’s proposed spending is compatible with constitutional provisions including his oath of office.

Nigeria’s public debt is currently about N87.4 trillion. SERAP called on the National Assembly to take constitutional responsibility to address the country’s debt crisis, by among other things, rejecting wasteful spending.

According to the organisation, spending N15 billion on constructing residence for the vice president at a time when the Federal Government is set to spend 30 percent (N8.25 trillion) of the country’s 2024 budget of N27.5 trillion on debt service costs, is wrong.

Advertisement

The letter read in part: “The National Assembly cannot continue to fail to fulfil its oversight function. The Senate must assert and demonstrate its independence by checking and rejecting all wasteful and unnecessary spending by the executive.”

“It would be a grave violation of the public trust and constitutional oath of office for the Senate to approve the plan to spend N15 billion on ‘a befitting residence’ for the vice president at a time when the Federal Government is set to spend 30% (that is, N8.25 trillion) of the country’s 2024 budget of N27.5 trillion on debt service costs.”

“The Federal Government also plans to borrow N7.8 trillion to fund the 2024 budget. Nigeria’s public debt stood at 87.4 trillion naira as of June with 38% owed to external creditors including multilateral and commercial lenders.”

“Should the Senate and its leadership fail to stop wasteful and unnecessary spending and rein in government borrowing, SERAP would consider appropriate legal action to compel the National Assembly including the Senate to discharge its constitutional oversight roles in the public interest.”

“SERAP urges you to refer to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) the allegations of corruption in the spending of the previously approved N7 billion for the construction of a new residence for the vice president.”

Advertisement

“The ‘construction’ was reportedly abandoned but the whereabouts of the N7 billion remain unknown.”

“The Senate has the constitutional competence and legitimacy to compel compliance with the Nigerian Constitution and the country’s international obligations.”

“The Senate ought to assert its authority and vigorously exercise its constitutional oversight roles to check the apparently wasteful and unnecessary spending by Mr Wike especially given the growing debt crisis and the indiscriminate borrowing by the government.”

“It is a travesty and a fundamental breach of the lawmakers’ fiduciary duties for the National Assembly to allow the executive to use national budget as a tool to satisfy the comfort and lifestyle of public officials.”

“Nigerians have a right to honest and faithful performance by their public officials including lawmakers, as public officials owe a fiduciary duty to the general citizenry.”

“Cutting the N15 billion on ‘a befitting residence’ from the FTCA budget would be entirely consistent with your constitutional oath of office, and the letter and spirit of the Nigerian Constitution, as it would promote efficient, honest, and legal spending of public money.”

Advertisement

“According to our information, the Minister of the FCT, Nysom Wike and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) plan to spend N15 billion for the construction of ‘a befitting residence’ for the Vice-President, Mr Kashim Shettima.”