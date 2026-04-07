Telecom Operators Face Mandatory Subscriber Payouts For Network Failures

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The Nigerian Communications Commission has announced that telecom operators will be required to compensate subscribers for poor service quality starting this month, as part of a directive aimed at enforcing compliance with network performance standards.

The regulator confirmed the development in a detailed FAQ released on Tuesday, outlining the scope, eligibility criteria, and implementation framework for the compensation initiative.

According to the Commission, the directive applies specifically to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) that fail to meet the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) set under the Quality of Service (QoS) regulations.

While the NCC did not disclose which operators among MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile fell short of the KPIs, it emphasised that compensation will cover service disruptions affecting voice calls, data, and SMS services. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) already have a separate compensation framework in place.

Subscribers are automatically eligible for the compensation if they experienced poor network service in affected Local Government Areas and conducted at least one outgoing revenue-generating event, such as a billed call, SMS, or data session, during the relevant period. Both individual and corporate customers are covered under the directive.

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The Commission clarified that subscribers do not need to apply for compensation, as operators are mandated to identify affected users and provide payouts directly.

The NCC also noted that only service failures falling below the defined thresholds in the Quality of Service regulations qualify for compensation. Short, isolated, or immediately remedied service interruptions may not be eligible.

The regulator’s move underscores a commitment to protect consumers and hold telecom operators accountable for maintaining reliable and consistent network services.

By instituting this framework, the NCC aims to ensure that telecom subscribers receive tangible remedies for service disruptions while incentivising operators to maintain higher network quality standards, ultimately fostering greater accountability and transparency within the Nigerian telecommunications sector.