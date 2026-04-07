White House Denies Nuclear Strike Speculation On Iran

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The White House has firmly rejected claims that remarks by Vice President JD Vance suggested the United States was considering nuclear strikes against Iran.

The clarification came hours after Vance, speaking in Budapest alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, warned that the U.S. has “tools in our toolkit that we so far haven’t decided to use” to enforce President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to Tehran.

Vance’s comments were made as a deadline looms for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and respond to U.S. demands amid Operation Epic Fury, the ongoing U.S. military campaign against Iranian military targets that began in late February 2026.

The account of former Vice President Kamala Harris interpreted the statement as implying possible nuclear options.

The White House responded sharply on X, stating: “Literally nothing @VP said here ‘implies’ this, you absolute buffoons.”

Advertisement

The denial underscores the administration’s position that Vance was referring to additional conventional military capabilities and escalated pressure options, not nuclear weapons.

U.S. officials have repeatedly emphasized that the core objectives of the operation remain destroying Iran’s missile capabilities, neutralizing its navy, curbing support for terrorist proxies, and permanently preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

President Trump has issued strong warnings in recent days, stating that failure to meet the deadline could lead to severe consequences, including strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

No official statements from the administration, however, have indicated any consideration of nuclear options.

Vice President Vance has consistently framed U.S. actions as limited and focused, while expressing hope that negotiations could yield a resolution before further escalation.

Advertisement

He noted that the U.S. has largely achieved its initial military objectives but remains prepared to act if Iran does not change course.

The development comes as diplomatic efforts continue through backchannels, with reports of contacts involving U.S. officials, including Vance, and intermediaries.