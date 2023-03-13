Tems Under Fire For Wearing ‘Nonsense’ View-Blocking Outfit At Oscars Award

Nigerian singer-songwriter Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems has come under fire over her view-blocking outfit at the 2023 Oscar Awards on Sunday.
The songstress attended the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a stunning puffy white gown that wrapped around the back of her head, which made her stand out on the red carpet.
The 2023 Oscars Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, US on Sunday, March 12 in honour of the best in film.
However, Tems was nominated for the 2023 edition of the Oscars in the category of ‘Best Original Song’ courtesy of a collaboration she had on the song, “Lift Me Up” with popular singer, Rihanna; music producer, Ludwig Göransson; and Black Panther’s director, Ryan Coogler.
Despite the singer missing out on the category she was nominated for, many have taken Twitter to criticise her after her elaborate outfit blocked the view of fellow attendees at Sunday night’s
While reacting to the singers dress, many claimed she stole the show for people behind her, others accused her of wanting to be noticed.
Below are some of the comments gathered;