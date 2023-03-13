Tems Under Fire For Wearing ‘Nonsense’ View-Blocking Outfit At Oscars Award

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian singer-songwriter Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems has come under fire over her view-blocking outfit at the 2023 Oscar Awards on Sunday.

The songstress attended the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a stunning puffy white gown that wrapped around the back of her head, which made her stand out on the red carpet.

The 2023 Oscars Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, US on Sunday, March 12 in honour of the best in film.

However, Tems was nominated for the 2023 edition of the Oscars in the category of ‘Best Original Song’ courtesy of a collaboration she had on the song, “Lift Me Up” with popular singer, Rihanna; music producer, Ludwig Göransson; and Black Panther’s director, Ryan Coogler.

Despite the singer missing out on the category she was nominated for, many have taken Twitter to criticise her after her elaborate outfit blocked the view of fellow attendees at Sunday night’s

While reacting to the singers dress, many claimed she stole the show for people behind her, others accused her of wanting to be noticed.

Below are some of the comments gathered;

Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud. pic.twitter.com/HQ8lSYQBUV — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) March 13, 2023

Imagine Gaga did the same thing and you didn’t care because…well we all know why. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/5l5JQYgOGT — GhostWridah (@GhostWridah) March 13, 2023

A Nigerian must be a nigerian.. Look around see what other people are wearing. Must u put on something to make u be noticed ? — Seth Paul (@itsSethpaul) March 13, 2023

How will they know it's Tems from Nigeria if she don't do that? — BIG JEA ⚽ ⚽ (@JEArmstrong_) March 13, 2023

I like how we are all saying the truth…



This is nonsense…



It's ok to wear this to red carpet.

But get it off for the event proper — #Z(_)B¥𓃵 (@zuby_galaticos) March 13, 2023

They are not wrong for calling her out but they are overdoing it. And na mostly white ppl in dat comment session — Jake 🇶🇦 (@JakeIntrovert) March 13, 2023

Nah this has to be annoying tbh for people sitting around her, it’s just a really unnecessary headwear fr pic.twitter.com/2bvT0TzGDc — Pappi🧸 (@precious_xi) March 13, 2023

Look how she stands out😍

It's impossible to hide this dress at the back. Abeg let her be

You people should manage abeg — Modupeoluwa💎 (@nurse_kidda) March 13, 2023

They don't need to watch the stage when the queen is around

She is the stage — don't Rig this Election (@smartser_1) March 13, 2023

Tems getting cooked for this lol. We blacks just love to draw unnecessary attention to ourselves. I mean it wouldn't hurt to wear something that won't inconvenient others, let's try to be considerate at times. — sTaNdArD (@standard_Seun) March 13, 2023