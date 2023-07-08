Tension In Owerri As Gunmen Enforcing Sit-At-Home Kill Two

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Gunmen enforcing an alleged sit-at -home order by the factional leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, have killed at least two persons at Akwakuma junction in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Saturday.

Ekpa declared a week-long sit-at-home in protest for the release of the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

An eyewitness who spoke to THE WHISTLER said that the gunmen came in an ash colored Toyota Highlander at the Akwakuma junction and started shooting indiscriminately.

The gunshots touched three persons and two of the victims were said to be dead.

The incident has caused tension around Akwakuma axis and Owerri city as people were running back to safety and to their homes.

Similarly, gunmen in a Toyota Sienna bus reportedly blocked the Owerri-Onitsha road, at Irete market on Friday night and shot sporadically, forcing residents to obey the sit at home order.

Also at Amaraku market in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, gunmen raised part of the market and burnt commercial vehicles around, warning the indigenes to obey the sit at home order.

Responding to the spate of attacks in the state, the Imo State police spokesman, Henry Okoye, said the command is on top of the situation. He asked members of the public to go about their normal and lawful business.

“The Command is on top of the situation. Adequate security measures have been emplaced.

“I want to use this medium to admonish the various stakeholders of Imo State to warn their subjects as Imo Police Command will not hesitate to deal ruthlessly with any subversive criminal syndicate or individual caught enforcing the unlawful sit-at-home order.

“Members of the public are advised to go about their lawful business without any form of fear or intimidation and at the same time remain vigilant and swiftly report any criminally minded elements seen enforcing the unlawful sit-at-home order.”