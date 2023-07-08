Stealing Of Crude Oil Aborted As Illegal Bunkering Spot Uncovered In Lagos

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There is tension among residents of Isheri-Idimu community, in Alimosho Local Government of Lagos State, following the discovery of a spot where oil thieves siphoned fuel from pipeline.

The Lagos State police operative have cordoned off the spot and currently keeping an eye on it, waiting for officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to fix the damaged pipeline.

From the spot on Pipeline Road/Segun Irefin Road junction, near the Jonathan Estate, Isheri-Iminu, oil thieves stole petrol in the middle of the night.

Last night, it was gathered that the oil thieves operated at about 1am and succeeded in filling three fuel tankers before residents alerted the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), whose operatives stormed the spot.

It was further gathered that when the RRS team arrived, the oil thieves, numbering more than 60, scampered and abandoned one 11, 000 fuel tanker, which was yet to be filled. Some arrests were also said to have been made during the operation.

Incidentally, the illegal bunkering spot is said to be behind Idimu Police Station, which did not respond to earlier distress calls, prompting the residents to alert RRS operatives.

While the oil stealing was going on, the whole area was plunged into darkness as public power supply was switched off, which the residents said was unusual.

THE WHISTLER understands that 10 days ago, the illegal bunkerers operated from the same spot, which had put residents of the area on the watch.

In the illegal operation, the oil thieves allegedly loaded three 33,000 litre tankers in the dead of the night successfully.

The spot where the bunkering takes place is in front of an array of shops, which are usually closed for business before 10pm.

Residents said that the the activities of the illegal bunkerers must have gone unnoticed for long because they usually operate in the night when residents have gone to sleep and the place deserted.

The residents are calling on the official of NNPCL to come and seal the compromised pipeline to avoid fire outbreak.

Also, they are calling on the authorities to fix the Pipeline Road and the adjoining ones to make it impossible for illegal bunkers to tamper with pipeline.