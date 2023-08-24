Terrorism: 41 Killed As ISWAP, Boko Haram Clash In Borno

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least 41 terrorists of the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) group have been reported killed following a clash between the two camps in Borno state.

Advertisement

The Wednesday incident reportedly occurred in Duguri, the Kukawa Local Government Area of the state.

Zagazola Makama, a counterinsurgency publication on Thursday, revealed that the clash started after ISWAP fighters attacked Boko Haram fighters in Duguri.

ISWAP terrorists were said to have stormed the area in several canoes and attacked the Bakoura Buduma-led faction of Boko Haram in the axis.

“At least 41 fighters from the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, Boko Haram, and the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), including commanders killed after an infighting that broke out Wednesday in the northeast of Borno state,” the publication reads.

Commanders including Modu Kayi, Abbah Musa, Isa Muhammed, Ibrahim Ali, Kanai Zakariya Bula Salam, Isuhu Alhaji Umaru, Dogo Salman, and Abdulrahman Malam Musa among others were reportedly killed during the incident.

Advertisement

Clashes between Boko Haram and ISWAP are said to have increased in recent times notably, in Borno state’s Sambisa forest and the Lake Chad region.

A week ago, at least 82 terrorists from both groups died after an inter-ethnic clash in the Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The clash was triggered by the killing of seven Boko Haram fighters from the Buduma tribe after plans to surrender to the Nigerian military got busted by their colleagues.