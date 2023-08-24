DSS Operative Arrested For Stabbing Property Caretaker During Argument Over Unpaid Electricity Bill

A Department of State Service (DSS) operative named Abiodun has been taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a property caretaker, Dele Omosola, following a heated argument over an unpaid electricity bill.

The incident, which occurred in Tinumola Estate, led to an outcry within the community.

According to eyewitnesses, the altercation arose when Omosola confronted Abiodun about his outstanding August 2023 electricity bill.

The situation escalated as Abiodun reportedly responded aggressively, prompting Omosola to question the nature of Abiodun’s employment.

Residents of the area expressed uncertainty about Abiodun’s occupation, describing him as secretive and distant.

Speculations circulated that he might be involved in criminal activities such as cultism, armed robbery, or online fraud.

The tension between Abiodun and the locals reached its peak, resulting in his abrupt departure from the scene.

However, the situation took a violent turn when Abiodun returned to the premises and allegedly stabbed Omosola in the thigh.

Bystanders rushed Omosola to the hospital for medical attention, revealing the extent of the injury caused by the altercation.

By the time the police arrived, Abiodun had already been taken away by his colleagues.

A high-ranking source within the DSS command in Osogbo confirmed that Abiodun was taken into custody due to his involvement in a public altercation.

The police are said to be investigating the matter further to ensure justice is served and to prevent similar incidents in the future.