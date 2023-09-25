TERRORISM: Discordant Tones In Zamfara Over Rescue Of Varsity Students

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the rescue of the 16 female students and some workers abducted from the Federal University, Gusua, Zamfara State, the state government issued a statement suggesting that there could be more to the rescue than the public was aware of.

THE WHISTLER reports that troops of the Nigerian Army had rescued 13 students and three labourers barely 72 hours after they were abducted by armed men on September 22.

Unlike the university that commended the effort of the security agencies, the state government which had also been updating Nigerians on its efforts to rescue the victims, remained silent.

But shortly after, the state governor, Dauda Lawal, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris accused the Federal Government of sabotaging the ongoing fight against banditry in the state by negotiating with “bandits” behind the state government.

The statement read partly: “Reports indicated that a delegation allegedly sent by some agencies of the Federal Government has been holding talks with bandit groups in Zamfara without the knowledge of the State Government.

“Governor Dauda Lawal wishes to call on the Federal Government to clarify and investigate the actions of some unscrupulous elements sabotaging the ongoing fight against banditry in Zamfara.

“The Zamfara State Government has received reports of how some Federal Government delegations met with different bandit groups in Birnin Magaji, Maradun, Mun haye, Ajah, Bawo, and Bagege.”

The governor noted that previous administrations in the state “failed to achieve positive outcomes in their attempts to engage in dialogue with bandits. We must learn from these past mistakes and adopt a new approach to restore peace in Zamfara.”

Reacting to the claims, a source in the presidency did not deny the Federal Government’s role, noting that the military’s incapacity to curb terrorism has resulted in the application of non-kinetic approaches towards curbing terror activities.

The source who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the situation told THE WHISTLER that the military is faced with a major concern of coordinating anti-terrorism efforts at the centre and state levels.

“In a situation like this, the priority is to secure the release of the student. So, if you say you will not negotiate and you don’t have the strength to retrieve them, then you know that it is foolish.

“The priority of the Federal government is the release of the hostages and they (Zamfara government) should be happy that they have been rescued, because their abduction and continued detention have serious implications for education, and public trust, specifically by those who trust the FG to protect their children,” the source said.

The source added that It would be difficult for the country to fight “bandits” and succeed with the use of force because the terrain is vast; the military does not have the numbers and the fighting spirit is poor, which has led to a situation where a “non-military approach is inevitable.”

Speaking further on the situation, a security analyst with SBM Intelligence, MacHarry Confidence, admitted to the FG’s involvement in the alleged negotiation with the kidnappers of the Zamfara varsity.

Confidence described the situation as “pulling the carpet from the military’s feet”, and according to him, this indicates two scenarios: “It is either the news about the military rescue is either a lie or the government does not trusts the military to finish the job.”

He told THE WHISTLER, “However if the whole situation of the government negotiating behind the state government’s back is true, then it is a testament to a lack of coordination between Federal and State governments when it comes to security in the North.

“Largely because the Tinubu administration is not one that is heavy on security. It is heavy on the economy.

“In that regard, it doesn’t really see the security situation as a priority, and at the operational level, both state and FG are not in sync. They are singing discordant tones.

“So, if that is the case, the military on the one hand cannot do much because they report to the FG.