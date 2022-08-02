Terrorists Release Five More Kaduna-Abuja Train Victims.

55 SHARES Share Tweet

Five passengers abducted from the train travelling from Kaduna to Abuja have regained freedom.

The released hostages include Professor Mustapha Umar Imam, medical personnel at Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, Akibu Lawal, Abubakar Ahmed Rufai, Mukthar Shu’aibu and Sidi Aminu Sharif.

Tukur Mamu, one of the negotiators, confirmed the report to newsmen on Tuesday, disclosing that Shu’aibu was the victim shot during “friendly fire” while in the den of the terrorists.

The development takes the total number of released victims to 27, while 35 are still in captivity.

Terrorists had abducted at least 62 passengers from a train en route to Kaduna from Abuja on March 28. The assailants killed nine and injured 26.