‘These Senseless Killings Must End’ – Plateau Govt Vows As Police Confirm 20 Deaths In Fresh Attack

The Plateau State government has vowed to end what it called “senseless killings” even as police confirmed 20 killed in fresh attacks.

The government assured residents of a lasting solution to the spate of insecurity across some major Local Government Areas of the state.

The government gave the assurance in a statement signed by Gyang Bere, the director of press and public affairs (DOPPA), to the governor following the invasion of Tagwam Lawuru and Layowok villages in Barkin Ladi LGA in the early hours of Thursday, killing 20.

While condemning the killings, the governor assured that security agencies have been “charged to redouble their efforts and put an end to the senseless killings of innocent people in the rural communities of Mangu, Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, and other parts of the state”.

The Plateau State police command in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER noted that “several other people sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries”.

“On Receipt of the information, the DPO Barkin Ladi led a combined team of Policemen and personnel from other security agencies including members of security help groups in the State to reinforce and restore normalcy in the affected communities.

“The injured victims have been responding to treatment at the different hospitals where they were immediately rushed to,” the statement signed by DSP Alfred Alabo read.

The command extended its condolences to the communities and families of the victims while issuing a stern warning to all criminals and hoodlums in the state.

The police said the command would not tolerate any form of criminal activity within the state as those guilty would be severely dealt with according to the law.