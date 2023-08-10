Two Women Among 24 Adamawa Cabinet Members Sworn In By Fintiri

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The executive governor of Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on Thursday, swore in two women and 22 others as new Commissioners in the state.

The governor who swore them in at the Government House banquet Hall, reminded them about their commitment to the people while urging them not to betray the people’s trust in them.

He particularly emphasised that the new council must be in a position to add value to the art of governance in the state and must eschew corruption and corrupt tendencies.

“With the successful screening of our nominees as Commissioners designated by the Adamawa State House of Assembly and their subsequent oath-taking today, we have completed a major part of this task and a substantial part of our team formation.

“Our first term has laid the foundation for the development of the State. We have prosecuted appreciably, the 11-Point Agenda with the required vigour. This has earned us the commendation of the world and the trust of our people. We were able to achieve that much with a team and I appreciate every member of that team,” the governor said.

“This second term is a consolidation phase aimed at building on the foundations already laid. It is against this background that the 11-Point Agenda has been recalibrated and rechristened – the 8-Point Agenda.

“The team we are building now must have the courage, determination, and intellect to consolidate our gains and build a sustainable future for our people and our dear State. For me as always, the hallmark of good governance is service to the people where trust is sacred. We must not betray that trust.

“To the commissioners who have just been sworn -in, I congratulate and welcome you to the Adamawa State Executive Council. I have worked with some of you who were part of the last Council.

“I must tell you that the new charge is to double every bit of what was deployed in the last administration. To those of you who are coming in fresh, I want to tell you that the stakes now, more than ever before, are higher and we cannot afford to fail our people.”

Fintiri also reminded the commissioners that they are indeed coming in at the most turbulent moment in the history of the State and the nation at large.

He said the challenges are indeed enormous, and so are the collective strengths.

“I urge all of you to come on board with the desirable winning attitude, ingenuity, and deep insight in handling every situation. Our “can do” attitude will certainly subdue every challenge.

“Individually, we must be prepared to ask critical questions on what impact we seek to make in our roles as senior government appointees. You should be aware that you have not been appointed to represent the interests of individuals or clans.

“You must therefore spend your waking hours thinking about the entire State as a single constituency; made up of men and women who yearn for better opportunities to advance themselves economically and socially.

“The responsibilities are huge; you can neither afford to delay nor fail. Resources are limited, I must admit but you must be prepared to make the most of whatever is available to you to drive the outcomes that we seek.

“Excuses shall not be tolerated and you must be willing at all times to demonstrate that you deserve to remain in this great team.

“You shall be judged strictly on the basis of what you are bringing to the table, how you are contributing to improving the material conditions of our people.

“I do not expect you to achieve everything in one day but there must be a daily commitment to fulfilling the promises that got us elected,” the governor stressed.

He added, “I have stayed long enough here to know that the job you are about to take is not an easy one; you will be misrepresented, attempts would be made to sabotage your best efforts and there would be that tiny but powerful minority who would be prepared to do everything to see that you fail.

“Your only job, therefore, is to see that you don’t fail. Face the job squarely and you have me at your back,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdullahi Prambe, the commissioner for housing and urban development, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the Governor on behalf of his colleagues while assuring them that they will perform diligently.

Full List Of Commissioners With Their Portfolio includes

Hon Felix Tangwami – Commissioner for Health and Human Services Hon James Iliya – Commissioner for Entrepreneurship Development Sadiq Mohammed -Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources Hon Joan Sahma- Commissioner for Land and Survey Hon. Prof David Jatau Firchiwa- Commissioner for Agriculture Hon Wunfe G Anthony- Commissioner for Women and Social Development Dr Umar Garba Pella- Commissioner for Education Hon Adamu Atiku – Commissioner for Works Hon Aloysius Babadoke – Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Hon Titus Solomon – Commissioner for Rural Infrastructure and Community Development Hon Wali Yakubu- Commissioner for Youth Development Hon Tijanni Maksha- commissioner for Livestock and Fishery Hon Musa Mohammed Kallamu – Commissioner for Transport Development Hon Ishaya Dabari- Hon Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Industry Hon Augustina Wandhamiya- Commissioner for Finance Hon Audu Yakubu Tanko- Commissioner for Water Resources Hon Usman Abdullahi- Commissioner for Special Duties Hon Neido Geoffrey Kofulto- Commissioner for Information and Strategy Hon Haruna Ibrahim – Commissioner for Mineral Resources Hon Abdulahi Prambe- Commissioner for Housing Development Hon Anthony Tarfa -Commissioner for Budget and Planning Hon Yayaji Ibrahim Mijinyawa- Commissioner for Local Government Hon Barr A K Jingi- Commissioner for Justice Hon Bello Hamman Diram – Commissioner for Reconstruction, Reintegration and Rehabilitation