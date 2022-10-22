Police Remove DPO For Allegedly Killing Suspect Involved In Attack On Apostle Suleman’s Convoy

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Edo State Police Command has ordered the removal of Auchi Divisional Police Officer, Ayodele Suleiman for allegedly killing one of the suspects who attacked the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The development was a sequel to allegations made by the cleric, indicating plans by the police to frustrate the investigation of the attack that led to the death of seven people.

A statement released by the command’s spokesperson Jennifer Iwegbu said the DPO’s removal was due to the “circumstances that led to the death of the surviving members of the monstrous gang that attacked the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman.”

The command noted that the DPO’s withdrawal was with immediate effect and he would be interrogated at the police headquarters over the incident.

The cleric had accused police authorities in the state of attempting to cover up those behind his attack.

While the police had earlier alleged that the slain suspect alongside his counterparts were kidnappers, the cleric insisted they were assassins.