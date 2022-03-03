Those Who Lost Money In A Brand I Promoted Are After My Life— Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian movie star, Tonto Dikeh, has alleged that she has been receiving death threats since 2020 due her affiliation with a perfume brand.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, Dikeh said that she had also been a victim of the brand, as she announced the end of her ambassadorship with the product.

While apologizing to victims who have experienced losses as a result of their investments in the company, she promised to work with the authorities to ensure justice is served.

Sharing a picture of the brand owner, she wrote, “This is a disclaimer and a long overdue apology to all the victims of Wale Jana and his brand.

“I would like to state that I, Tonto Dikeh, has no affiliation with Wale Jana or his perfume brand any longer

“I have since 2020 been receiving death threats, complaints, and calls about various investments. I am also a victim but I will bring my pride down and say I am sorry for all that has gone wrong.

“One thing you all can’t deny is how I decently/gracefully handle your calls and pacified you to have patience.”

She noted that a good number of the brand’s investors came from her, “I am, however, very aware that over 99.9 percent of their investors came from me being their brand ambassador and I am so sorry for this.

“When we get into a contract with a brand, I normally do my background checks properly but I believe I failed here. I sincerely wish everyone well and hope you all recover from your losses.

“Again, I am indeed sorry. I will work tirelessly with the right authorities to ensure you all get justice( money back).”