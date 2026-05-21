Three Injured In Zaria Mosque Mishap

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Three people were injured on Wednesday after a section of the Zaria Central Mosque, currently under reconstruction, collapsed during casting work in Zaria.

The incident occurred when part of the second-floor decking near the southern minaret gave way while construction workers were carrying out casting on the structure.

Eyewitnesses said the victims, believed to be workers at the site, were promptly evacuated and taken to a hospital in Zaria for treatment. No fatalities were recorded.

Following the collapse, the construction area was cordoned off as labourers began clearing debris from the affected section.

Attempts to get an official response from the site engineer were unsuccessful, as he was said to have accompanied the injured workers to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Zazzau Emirate Council, Abdullahi Kwarbai, declined to comment on the incident.

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He noted that the reconstruction project had earlier been handed over to a technical committee, which subsequently transferred it to the construction firm handling the work.