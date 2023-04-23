Three-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A three-storey building under construction has collapsed in Lagos, barely two weeks after a seven-storey building collapsed in the Banana Island area of the state.

The building, located at Ladipo Oluwole Street, GRA, Apapa area of the state, collapsed during a heavy downpour on Sunday morning.

It was gathered that officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), and other emergency responders are currently at the scene of the collapsed building.

When contacted, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, told Vanguard that evacuation operation was ongoing.

“The collapse of the frontal area of the second floor occurred early hours of this morning, 23rd April 2023.

“The property has been served the CN, STW & Seal Up Notices accordingly by officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABSCA,” he told Vanguard.