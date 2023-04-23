Presidency Says Sudan Crisis ‘Causing Sleepless Nights’ For Nigeria, Moves To Rescue Citizens

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government of Nigeria has promised to do all it can to provide safety for Nigerians caught up in the ongoing conflict in Sudan between the General Command of the Sudan Armed Forces and the paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The war which began early last week has defied calls for a ceasefire by the African Union, AU and the international community.

Hundreds have been killed with gunshots and explosions rocking various parts of Sudan.

Reacting to the development on Sunday, a media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, revealed that the FG is in touch with Sudan and Ethiopian governments regarding the safety of Nigerians.

He tweeted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects to take Nigerians to safety.

“Nigerian government has been having sleepless nights following the ongoing crisis in Sudan. Our officials are doing a lot, coordinating with the Embassy in Khartoum, the Sudanese and Ethiopian governments trying to ensure the safety of the large number of our citizens there.

“Minister Geoffrey Onyeama who is coordinating these efforts is optimistic that they will start moving people to safety as soon as possible,” Shehu tweeted.

While the federal government is making efforts to help its citizens, the AU’s position is that the warring parties should stop the fight and agree to a political solution.

The AU called for an immediate ceasefire and political solution.

The AU communique partly reads, “Calls for an immediate ceasefire by the two parties without conditions, in the supreme interest of Sudan and its people in order to avoid further bloodshed and harm to innocent civilians; to protect civilians especially women and children; and to provide humanitarian support to civilians caught up in the conflict;

“Demands the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to swiftly embrace a peaceful solution and inclusive dialogue to resolve their differences as a means to promoting stability, and respecting the wishes of the people of Sudan for restoration of democracy, constitutionalism, rule of law and freedom.”