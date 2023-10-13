Tinubu Appoints Emeka Agbasi FERMA MD As Agency Gets New Board, Management

Nigeria
By Tayo Olu

President Bola Tinubu has made new appointments for the Federal Roads and Maintenance Agency (FERMA), which ushers in new leadership at both the board and management levels of the agency.

The appointments were revealed by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam has been named as the Chairman of the new FERMA board, while Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi will take on the role of Managing Director.

Agbasi, the new Managing Director, was until his appointment FERMA’s Director of Public Private Partnership, Multilateral, and Special Duties.

Ngelale said the appointments were made in line with the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007, and are renewable after the initial four-year term.

Other members are:

  • Chairman of FERMA Board — Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam
  • Managing Director of FERMA — Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi
  • Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman
  • Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh
  • Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed
  • Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru
  • Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke
  • Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe
  • Member (South-East) — Dr. Kenneth Ugbala
  • Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu
  • Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa
  • Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa

