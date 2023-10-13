Tinubu Appoints Emeka Agbasi FERMA MD As Agency Gets New Board, Management

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has made new appointments for the Federal Roads and Maintenance Agency (FERMA), which ushers in new leadership at both the board and management levels of the agency.

The appointments were revealed by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam has been named as the Chairman of the new FERMA board, while Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi will take on the role of Managing Director.

Agbasi, the new Managing Director, was until his appointment FERMA’s Director of Public Private Partnership, Multilateral, and Special Duties.

Ngelale said the appointments were made in line with the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007, and are renewable after the initial four-year term.

Other members are:

Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman

Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh

Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed

Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru

Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke

Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe

Member (South-East) — Dr. Kenneth Ugbala

Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu

Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa

Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa