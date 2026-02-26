Tinubu Approves Reconstruction Of Mokwa–Bida Road, Two Others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the immediate reconstruction of the three roads in Niger State, spanning

306.5 kilometres.

The three projects would be reconstructed using reinforced concrete pavement to ensure durability and long-term value

The projects are; Mokwa–Bida Road (120km); Mokwa–Makeri Road (63km); and

Bida–Labata Road (123.5km).

A statement issued Thursday night in Abuja by Francis Nwaze, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Works on Media, also disclosed that Tinubu has also approved the extension of the Bodo–Bonny Road to connect with the East–West Road.

According to the statement, the project will be executed on a dual carriageway capacity, constructed with concrete pavement, and equipped with solar-powered street lighting. .

It added that the project will be delivered through a competitive bidding process.

The statement quoted the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, as expressing deep appreciation to the President for the strategic approvals.

He noted that the projects fall within critical national economic corridors and will significantly enhance connectivity, trade, and development.

Umahi called on Nigerians to acknowledge and appreciate the administration’s sustained commitment to infrastructure development across the six geopolitical zones, particularly in the delivery of quality roads and bridges nationwide.

The minister congratulated the governors and good people of Niger and Rivers States, as well as all Nigerians who stand to benefit from these landmark approvals.

He urged Nigerians to continue to support, encourage, and pray for the president as the administration remains focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the people.