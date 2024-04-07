FG Declares Public Holidays For Eid-el-Fitr Celebration

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has announced Tuesday, April 9, and Wednesday, April 10, 2024, as public holidays to commemorate the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement on Sunday following the completion of the Ramadan fasting by Muslims across the nation.

Advertisement

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Interior, Aishetu Ndayako, Tunji-Ojo congratulated the Muslims for their dedication and commitment during the Ramadan fast.

The minister urged them to embrace and embody the virtues of kindness and compassion, as exemplified by the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

The statement read, “The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Tuesday, 9th and Wednesday, 10th April, 2024 as public holidays to mark Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

“The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, congratulates all Muslim Ummah for the successful completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

Advertisement

“Tunji-Ojo calls on Muslim Ummmah to imbibe and practise the virtues that entails kindness, love, tolerance, peace, good neighbourliness, compassion as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him)

“He urged Nigerians to continue in the spirit of unity in order to improve and achieve peace and oneness in the country.

“The minister wishes all Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration and prays that the peace, blessings, and favour of Allah be with everyone and our great nation.”