Tinubu Endorses Yahaya Bello’s Anointed Governorship Candidate

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has urged the people of Kogi to vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the coming governorship election, thereby endorsing the party’s candidate, Ododo Usman.

Advertisement

Tinubu tasked the people on Saturday while playing host to Governors Yahaya Bello, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Defence House.

Bello was in the company of Usman, who he presented to President Muhammadu Buhari a few days ago.

This is despite a suit at the Federal High Court against the primary election which produced Usman.

The aggrieved contestants being led by Smart Adeyemi, the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, have rejected the outcome of the exercise, which they said never held.

Adeyemi accused Bello of imposing his first cousin on the party and vowed not to recognize the purported primary election.

Advertisement

But party leadership have queued behind Usman with Tinubu endorsing his candidacy just as Buhari and the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, had done.

Tinubu used the occasion of the meeting to say Kogi, which has been a stronghold of the party, must remain so in the coming election.

He expressed confidence in Usman’s capacity and capability to deliver if voted into power.

While commending party leaders and supporters for their support in the February 25 presidential election, which led to his victory, he urged the people of Kogi to replicate the victory at the state level.

While presenting Usman to the governor-elect, Bello justified his emergence as party members chose him based on his “capacity, competence, and ability to lead effectively”.

Advertisement

He also assured Tinubu that “Kogites would vote for consolidation, which Ododo represents”, because they have witnessed the “progress” made in the state in the last seven years.