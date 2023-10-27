Tinubu Names Tunji Olaopa Chairman As Civil Service Commission Gets 12-Member Management

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a new leadership team for the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

The newly appointed members of the FCSC include Professor Tunji Olaopa, who will serve as the Chairman, and eleven others who were named members representing various states across the country.

Dr. Daudu Ibrahim Jalo will represent Adamawa, Gombe, and Taraba, while Ms. Gekpe Grace Isu will represent Akwa Ibom and Cross River. O

Other members include Dr. Chamberlain Nwele (Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu), Mr. Rufus N. Godwins (Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa), Dr. Adamu Hussein (Niger, FCT), Mr. Aminu Nabegu (Jigawa, Kano), Ms. Hindatu Abdullahi (Kaduna, Katsina), Mr. Shehu Aliyu (Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara), Ms. Odekunle Rukiyat Aduke (Kogi, Kwara), Mr. Jide Jimoh (Lagos, Ogun), and Dr. Festus Oyebade (Osun, Oyo).

The new team will commence work on November 30, 2023, following the expiration of the tenure of the current leadership.

President Tinubu’s media adviser, who made the announcement late Friday, said his principal expects the new FCSC leadership to bring transformation, reorientation, and digitization to the commission.

The president urged the appointees to create an environment that fosters growth and encourages increased private-sector participation in the development of the Nigerian economy.