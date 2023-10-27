Two Die In Boat Accident In Lagos

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two teenagers have been confirmed dead after a boat capsized in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The bodies of the two female victims identified as Misturat Okunbanjo (18) and Azeezat Amoo (16), were recovered on Friday.

Advertisement

Also, four other victims onboard the boat were rescued in the unfortunate incident.

It was gathered that the passengers were en route Isawo from Olorunsogo area of the community when the incident happened.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Ololade Agboola, in a statement.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service conducted overnight operations and successfully rescued four female adults while recovering two others in the Isawo community of the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Advertisement

“The accident was reported at 8:16 pm on Thursday, prompting the deployment of the Search and Rescue Crew from the agency. The crew collaborated with locals who were familiar with the terrain. “Despite the darkness, the search continued until late at night when it was suspended. Four of the six victims on board the capsized boat crossing from Olorunsogo to Isawo were rescued.

“The crew resumed their efforts in the early hours of Friday to continue the search. Unfortunately, they recovered the bodies of two females, identified as Misturat Okunbanjo, 18, and Azeezat Amoo, 16. The recovery operation concluded at approximately 10:10 pm.”