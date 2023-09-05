TINUBU: Over 50 Local, Foreign Media Outlets To Cover Presidential Tribunal’s Verdict On Obi, Atiku’s Petitions Amid Tight Security

150 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As the clock ticks down to the impending judgement day at the Presidential Election Petition Court, numerous Nigerian broadcast media houses are busy setting up equipment for the live coverage of President Bola Tinubu’s fate in petitions filed by Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar who contested in the February 25 poll.

To ensure the security and orderliness of the proceedings and the aftermath, a stringent security plan has been put in place within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

THE WHISTLER has learnt that more than 50 media organizations, both Nigerian and foreign, such as the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Al Jazeera, and Reuters, have submitted their names to the Court of Appeal for fresh accreditation and permission to access the courtroom and its premises on Wednesday.

Access to the courtroom and its vicinity will be granted exclusively to those with proper accreditation, in accordance with the Court’s regulations.

Furthermore, sources indicate that all legal teams representing the parties involved in the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) have been urged to streamline their representation numbers for the verdict scheduled for Wednesday.

The same directive extends to media organizations, which will have to adhere to a reduced number of representatives.

Typically, each political party in the courtroom is represented by a large legal team consisting of 30 to 40 lawyers.

However, it has come to light that the legal representatives from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have complied with this directive by submitting only eight names.

THE WHISTLER has also confirmed that Peter Obi of the Labour Party will be in attendance alongside other parties and petitioners during the proceedings.

These developments stem from a press statement issued by the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, highlighting that only individuals with authorized tags will be allowed on the premises.

Moreover, in a bid to promote transparency and openness, the judgments will be broadcast live by interested television stations for the public’s benefit.

In addition to these measures, a robust security presence will be established in and around the court premises.

This security arrangement will extend approximately 20 to 30 minutes of driving distance from the court.

This heightened security is in response to information disclosed by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunaya, revealed that the secret service had uncovered plans by politicians to enlist students, youth, and aggrieved groups in staging violent protests across the country.

“Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth and disgruntled groups for the planned action.

“Meanwhile, the Service has identified the ring leaders of the plot as well as sustained monitoring around them in order to deter them from plunging the country into anarchy,” the DSS said.

It should be noted that President Bola Tinubu’s election is being contested by Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied Peoples Movement.

The Presidential Election Petition Court, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, has examined all the evidence before it and will deliver its verdict on Wednesday.

In the event of disagreement with the PEPC’s judgment, it is expected that the dissatisfied parties may consider appealing to the Supreme Court for a conclusive determination of the election dispute.