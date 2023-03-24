Tinubu Spokesman Slams ‘Hasty Purveyors’ After Fani-Kayode Tweeted Fake News

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The verdict of the Court of Appeal on the Osun governorship election may have pitted two spokespersons of Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, against each other.

Bayo Onanuga, who served as the Director of Media and Publicity for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, slammed those he described as ‘hasty purveyors’ after one of his colleagues tweeted false information about the court’s decision on the case.

“Never trust any news on social media. A great lesson today on the Osun election tussle was that the bulk of the news being shared was inchoate and fake.

“People didn’t wait for final verdict by the Appeal Court. All the hasty purveyors finally had egg on their faces,” Onanuga tweeted.

His remarks appear to be an indirect response to a tweet from Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister and Director of Special Media Projects in the APC campaign council, which claimed that the appellate court upheld Ademola Adeleke’s sacking as Osun governor.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the appeal court affirmed Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the validly elected governor of Osun while setting aside an earlier order of the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal which sacked Adeleke and declared the then incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, as the winner of the poll.

But moments before the Appeal Court ruled on the matter, Fani-Kayode tweeted that the Appeal Court upheld Adeleke’s sacking from office.

“Another great victory for the APC today,” Fani-Kayode wrote in a now-deleted tweet, adding “This time it’s at the Court of Appeal. Congrats to Gov. Oyetola and thanks be to God. Whilst our enemies keep lamenting, we just keep WINNING!!!”

Fani-Kayode’s gaffe highlights the importance of responsible public relations and the embarrassment that could accompany the spread of misinformation.

It also reminds us that while Social Media has democratized access to information, it has also created a challenge for media professionals and public figures who must always verify any information before spreading them.