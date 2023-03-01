Tinubu’s Leadership Style Will Become Major Lesson To Other African Leaders – Sanwo-Olu

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, saying that his leadership style will soon become a major lesson to other African leaders.

Tinubu was on Wednesday declared winner of the Saturday’s presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The former Lagos State governor polled a total of 8,794,726 votes from the 36 states and the FCT to emerge president-elect ahead of his closest contenders, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 6,984,520, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party who secured 6,101,533 votes.

Sanwo-Olu said that other African leaders would benefit enormously by watching how Tinubu would take Nigeria through the various paths to economic recovery, social and political development.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Tinubu’s leadership style and democratic credentials will soon become a major lesson to other African leaders, who in turn will benefit immensely as they watch Nigeria navigate her ways through the various paths to economic recovery, social and political development,” the governor said.

He expressed confidence that the President-elect would in no distant time turn around the fortune of the country, thereby bringing economic prosperity, security and political stability.

‘‘I congratulate my leader, mentor and president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on this historic achievement. Beyond that, I am confident that you will, in no time turn around the fortunes of Nigeria for the better in all the areas for Nigeria to sit permanently among nations with stable political, economic and social development,” Sanwo-Olu said.

According to the governor, Tinubu has in the last 20 years worked tirelessly to deepen democracy in the country, by building political bridges across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

He said: “Asiwaju has worked tirelessly in the past two decades to deepen democracy in Nigeria, building bridges across the length and breadth of the country. His political credentials, which are a product of his many years of genuine investment in human and national development have played critical roles in giving him the national spread and endeared him to millions of Nigerians.

“Asiwaju’s decades of political activism and democratic struggle are well understood by the people. They, in return, have built their trust in him as a true democrat and a man to work with for Nigeria to continue on the path of unity, economic growth and development.’’