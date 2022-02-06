Traffic Congestion Looms In Abuja As Army Begins Endurance Trek On Monday

The Nigerian Army said it will commence its ‘endurance trek’ in Abuja between Monday, February 7, and Tuesday, February 8.

This was disclosed in a message posted on its Facebook page on Sunday.

It said that the trek would commence from the Mugadishu barracks and end at the Kubwa expressway.

It urged residents of the nation’s capital not to panic when they observe its personnel in large numbers trekking on the street.

The statement reads, “We would be having our routine endurance trek in Abuja city, between Mugadishu barracks and kubwa expressway on Monday and Tuesday.

“The general public is hereby advised not to panic at the sight of the Military personnel in large numbers.

“In view of this, Nyanya – AYA road and kubwa expressway will be blocked as from 6:00 am on Monday.

“Therefore, residents of Masaka -Mararaba axis should endeavor to leave home on time to their offices to avoid traffic on Monday and Tuesday morning”

With the blockage of the road, many residents will have a hectic time getting to their places of work and businesses as a result of traffic congestions.

The Nyanya – AYA road and Kubwa expressway are some of the major roads leading some of the major satellite towns to the city centre.