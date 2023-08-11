Tragedy Strikes At 2023 Osun-Osogbo Festival As 3 Killed In Cult Clash

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Gani Adams Expresses Concern

Advertisement

The much-anticipated grand finale of the 2023 Osun-Osogbo festival turned into a scene of sorrow and chaos on Friday as clashes between rival cultists and criminal elements overshadowed the festivities in the Isale-Osun area of Osun Sate.

Amidst the vibrant atmosphere of the groove, the clash resulted in the loss of three lives. The violent altercation among cult factions sent devotees and tourists into panic mode as they sought safety.

The cultists, armed with an assortment of weapons ranging from axes and pump-action guns to knives and charms, used intimidation tactics to assert their dominance over other groups present.

Within proximity of the pavilion where Governor Ademola Adeleke was seated alongside the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, and other dignitaries, the cultists engaged in a tumultuous clash.

The sound of gunfire and the exchange of blows echoed through the air, causing distress among attendees.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reports that all of these took place despite the presence of security personnel, including the Police, Nigerian Army, DSS, NSCDC, Amotekun, and local hunters.

The clash did not only disrupt the festivities but also claimed lives of three individuals.

Reacting, Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kankafo of Yoruba land, expressed his deep dismay at the unfortunate turn of events.

He lamented the exploitation of the festival’s hospitality by cultists and miscreants to fuel a platform for violent cult rivalries.

Adams urged for collective effort to quell cultism in the state.

Advertisement

“It is unfortunate that cultist and miscreants have been taken advantage of the hospitality of the festival to create a platform for cult rivalry which Osun goddess abhors and we must collectively stop the trend.

“This is an opportunity for Osun and Nigeria to attract tourism development. Osun-Osogbo is renown globally and we must protect and project it to the whole world. Nothing must the advancement of the festival and by extension Yoruba tradition,” said Adams.

Also, the Chairman of Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service, Ahmed Nurein, lamented the level of insecurity at the celebration of the grand finale of the festival.

He said, “I sighted three corpses on the floor after the cultist clash. After that, some cultists were moving around Isale Osun through Jaleyemi, they were brandishing weapons. They invaded our office around that area and vandalised property. They injured ten of my men. It is unfortunate!”

Earlier, Governor Ademola Adeleke, addressed the people: “This year’s celebration therefore provides the greatest opportunity ever for our people to have a new look at our culture and tradition. We are challenged to capitalise on our rich culture to build an economically sound and virile nation.

“As a government, our administration has a tourism and cultural industry agenda. During the campaign and within the transition committee, we devised far reaching programmes and policies for the arts, culture and tourism industry. We indeed created a new holistic approach by adding the creative industry as a whole”.