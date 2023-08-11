Airtel Africa CEO Olusegun Ogunsanya Sells Shares Worth N720.5 Million To Buy UK Property

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Airtel Africa Plc’s Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun Ogunsanya, has offloaded shares worth £757 440 an equivalent of N720.59m to buy property in the UK.

Advertisement

The number of shares sold by the Nigeria is 666,174 .760 units at the London Stock Exchange on August 4, 2023.

A regulatory filing dated August 11 and seen by THE WHISTLER reveals that the CEO’s shares in Airtel has reduced to 4,325,282 Ordinary Shares.

Airtel said, “This sale of Ordinary Shares is to be used to fund a property purchase by Mr Ogunsanya. Following this transaction Mr Ogunsanya holds 4,325,282 Ordinary Shares in Airtel Africa.”

Ogunsanya who was appointed as CEO of the company sold the share at £1.137 per unit at the London bourse.

Before joining Airtel in 2013, Segun held top roles at Coca-Cola’s bottling operations in Ghana, Kenya and the CEO in Nigeria.

Advertisement

The Airtel CEO was also a managing director of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (Coca-Cola Hellenic owned) and head of retail banking operations at Ecobank Transnational Inc, covering 28 countries in Africa.

He is a chartered accountant and an engineer.

Exchange rate converted at N951.3531/USD.