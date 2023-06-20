‘Trained To Fight In Air, Land And Water’ — Profile Of Major Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Nigeria’s New Chief Of Army Staff

Nigeria’s newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, brings an impressive skill set to his role: He is trained extensively in both airborne and amphibious warfare.

According to his CV seen by THE WHISTLER on Monday, Major General Lagbaja has received training in combat operations across the domains of air, water, and land during his over three decades of service in the Nigerian Army.

President Bola Tinubu on Monday appointed him as the country’s new Chief of Army Staff, among others, while relieving all of the country’s service chiefs of their duties.

Lagbaja’s military journey commenced on September 12, 1987, when he was admitted to the Nigerian Defence Academy as a member of the 39th Regular Course. He was subsequently commissioned as a Second Lieutenant on September 19, 1992, into the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps. Throughout his career, he has attended various specialized courses and training programs to enhance his skills.

Notably, he completed the Company Amphibious Operations Course, Young Officers’ Course (Infantry), Basic and Advanced Airborne Courses, Amphibious Staff Operations Course, Company Commanders’ Course, and Battalion Commanders’ Course at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry Jaji.

Additionally, Major General Lagbaja completed the Junior Staff Course and Senior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

He participated in international courses such as the Military Observers Course at the Peacekeeping Wing of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry Jaji and the ECOWAS Standby Force Battalion Command Post Course in Bamako, Mali.

He has served in various units and formations, including the 93 Battalion and 72 Special Forces Battalion, where he commanded platoons.

He also served as an instructor at the Nigerian Defence Academy and held positions at the Army Headquarters Department of Army Training and Operations, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, and Headquarters 81 Division, among others.

Lagbaja’s operational experience spans several significant missions, including Operation HARMONY IV in the Bakassi Peninsula, the United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUC), Operation ZAKI in Benue State, and Operation LAFIYA DOLE, among others. Most recently, he led Operation MESA/Operation UDO KA in the South East Zone of Nigeria and Operation FOREST SANITY in Kaduna and Niger States.

The new COAS attained the rank of Major General on September 12, 2019, after progressing through the ranks from Second Lieutenant.

His military service has been recognized with numerous honors and awards, including the Forces Service Star, Meritorious Service Star, Distinguished Service Star, and the United Nations Peacekeeping Operation Medal.

Academically, Lagbaja attended the Local Authority Teachers College Demonstration School in Osogbo before proceeding to St Charles Grammar School, where he completed his secondary education in 1984.

He furthered his studies at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, earning the West African School Certificate (Advanced Level) in 1986.

The COAS holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography from the Nigerian Defence Academy and a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the US Army War College.

He’s married to Mrs. Mariya Abiodun-Lagbaja, with whom he has two kids.