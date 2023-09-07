Tribunal Judgement Shocking – PDP Acting National Chairman

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Umar Damagum, has described the judgement delivered by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal as ‘shocking’.

The tribunal had, on Wednesday, dismissed three separate petitions that challenged the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the February 25 presidential election.

The petitions were filed by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, and the Allied Peoples Movement, APM.

Atiku and Obi have rejected the tribunal’s judgement and are set to challenge it at the Supreme Court.

Speaking at a press conference at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, Damagum noted that the verdict delivered by the tribunal was confusing.

“As a law-abiding political party, we receive the judgment with shock along with other Nigerians. Members should however not lose focus or be distracted.

“Lawyers, politicians and other stakeholders from all divides were left confused as both law and facts were visibly thrown overboard.

“Close observation from the faces of Nigerians across the country shows hopelessness and despair since the pronouncement of the judgment,” Damagum said.

The PDP leader noted that the judgement suggests that the Nigerian Constitution, the Electoral Act and other laws guiding the conduct of elections in the country are no longer functional.