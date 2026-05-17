Trump Briefs Netanyahu On Iran, China Visit In Call

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United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Sunday in a call lasting more than half an hour, as the two leaders continue to coordinate closely on the ongoing Iran crisis.

According to Hebrew media reports, the leaders discussed the possibility of renewed military action against Iran, with Trump also briefing Netanyahu on his recent state visit to China.

It was the first U.S. presidential visit to China since Trump’s first term in 2017, and the trip was closely watched in Israel given Beijing’s economic ties with Tehran.

Earlier on Sunday, before the call, Netanyahu said he was eager to hear details from Trump’s Beijing meetings. “I will certainly hear impressions from his trip to China, and perhaps other matters as well,” he told reporters. “There are certainly many possibilities, and we are prepared for every scenario.”

The call came at a tense moment in the Iran crisis. Trump last week said the ceasefire with Iran was “on life support” after rejecting Tehran’s latest peace proposal as “totally unacceptable,” and accused Iranian leaders of reversing earlier commitments.

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The China dimension of the call is significant. More than 80 percent of Iranian oil exports go to China, making Beijing a key factor in any sanctions pressure against Tehran.

Trump and Netanyahu have previously agreed to intensify economic pressure on Iranian oil sales to China, with a senior U.S. official confirming that both leaders support “full force” maximum pressure measures.

Following the call, Netanyahu convened a limited security meeting with senior Israeli officials. The Times of Israel confirmed the conversation took place, with his office saying it occurred shortly before the meeting.

The two leaders remain in frequent contact, speaking by phone multiple times a week, according to U.S. and Israeli officials.