UAE Vows Response After Drone Strike Hits Barakah Nuclear Plant

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The United Arab Emirates has vowed it retains the full right to respond to what it described as “terrorist attacks” following a drone strike that sparked a fire on the perimeter of the Barakah nuclear power plant, the country’s sole nuclear facility.

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the position directly to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi said a drone struck an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra region on Sunday.

The incident caused a fire, but officials stressed that there were no injuries, no radiological release, and no impact on the plant’s safety or operations. Radiation levels also remained normal, according to both UAE authorities and the IAEA.

The Barakah plant, built with South Korean assistance at an estimated cost of $20bn, consists of four reactors and supplies up to a quarter of the UAE’s electricity. The incident marks the first time the facility has been targeted amid heightened regional tensions linked to the Iran war.

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No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, while Iran has not publicly commented on the incident. The strike comes as a fragile ceasefire in the wider conflict appears increasingly strained.

The International Atomic Energy Agency expressed grave concern over the incident, with Director General Rafael Grossi stating that “military activity that threatens nuclear safety is unacceptable.”

The agency added that it is closely monitoring developments and noted that emergency diesel generators are currently supporting operations at the plant.

The UAE’s response signals rising tensions across the Gulf, where critical infrastructure is increasingly being viewed as a potential target.