BON Bread Meets Safety Standards, Says NAFDAC

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The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has confirmed that Food & Food Integrated Company Limited, producers of BON Bread, comply with all regulatory requirements following concerns over the product’s safety.

The clarification follows an April 13, 2026 post by a social media user asking why the bread supplied to her remained fresh for more than two months.

Although the complainant did not identify the bread brand involved, Food & Food Integrated Company Limited stated that the product in question was BON Bread and claimed the post was misleading.

In a statement on Sunday, NAFDAC’s Director General, Mojisola Adeyeye, said: “In view of the hue and cry over the internet and the perceived need for NAFDAC to avail the public with evidence-based scientific proof, the Agency immediately commenced investigation on the matter.”

Adeyeye stated that officials of NAFDAC’s Greater FCT Directorate carried out an further inspection of the company’s bakery facility in Abuja on April 20, 2026.

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According to her, bread samples and related ingredients were collected from the production facility, while additional samples were purchased from the open market for laboratory analysis. It noted that findings from the investigation showed that the company, which began bread production in 2006, had consistently renewed its product licences without penalties or product recalls.

The agency also stated that laboratory analysis further revealed that calcium propionate, an approved preservative commonly used in bread production, was present within limits permitted under the Codex Alimentarius international food standards.

NAFDAC stated that all three BON Bread samples tested from both the factory and open market met required standards. It also confirmed that the bread samples did not contain prohibited or objectionable substances, including bromate and non-nutritive sweeteners.

“As a result of the foregoing, the public is hereby informed that the company is not in violation of any of the agency’s regulations,” NAFDAC stated.

It also noted that bread manufacturers are permitted to adopt preservation methods that extend shelf life, provided such practices comply with established international food safety standards.

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Adeyeye further urged members of the public to report concerns about regulated products directly through NAFDAC offices nationwide or via its official electronic platforms, including its recently launched call centre, rather than resorting to social media.

This, she said, would enable complaints to be handled discreetly and investigated thoroughly.