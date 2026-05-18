Trump Calls Off Planned Military Strike On Iran

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United States President Donald Trump has revealed he called off a planned military strike on Iran that was scheduled for Tuesday, after the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates personally urged him to hold off to allow ongoing negotiations more time to produce a deal.

Trump disclosed the last-minute reversal on Truth Social on Monday, saying the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had each asked him to pause the operation.

He said the three leaders believed a deal acceptable to the United States and the broader Middle East region could still be reached, and cited “serious negotiations” currently underway as the basis for their appeal.

The deal under discussion would, according to Trump, include a firm commitment of no nuclear weapons for Iran.

While standing down the immediate strike, Trump made clear the military option remained fully active, directing Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs Chairman General Daniel Caine and U.S. military commanders to remain ready for what he described as a “full, large-scale assault” on Iran at a moment’s notice should negotiations fail to produce an acceptable outcome.

In a separate interview with the New York Post, Trump said he was “not open” to concessions to Tehran, adding that Iranian leaders “know what’s going to be happening soon.”

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The announcement comes on the 80th day of the U.S.-Iran war, which began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iranian targets.

The conflict has since drawn in the broader Gulf region, disrupted global oil supplies through the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and triggered an international economic slowdown.

Gulf states including Qatar and the UAE have faced repeated Iranian missile and drone strikes throughout the conflict, while also quietly pressing Washington to pursue a diplomatic resolution.

Trump has maintained an aggressive posture throughout, repeatedly warning Iran of severe consequences if no deal is reached.

Earlier on Monday he posted on Truth Social that for Iran “the clock is ticking” and that they “better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them.” Despite calling off Tuesday’s strike, he made no indication of softening his broader demands.

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Iran has not publicly responded to Trump’s disclosure, and both sides remain in a high-stakes standoff over Tehran’s nuclear program.