Two Brothers Kill Security Guard, Son To Steal Uncle’s Vehicle In Enugu

Two brothers, Chinedu Nnaona, 25, and Maduabuchi Nnaona, 21, both of Onuakpaka, Ndiagu-Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, have been arrested for killing a security man and his son in an attempt to steal their uncle’s car.

It was gathered that they left Port-Harcourt, Rivers State where they reside with their parents, and went to their uncle’s house in their village to steal his Mitsubishi Grandis car parked in his compound.

According to the Enugu State Police Command, the suspects ‘procured knives, proceeded to the building in the early morning hours of 12/03/2023, and scaled the fence to gain access into the compound’.

A statement issued by the state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said, “The suspects attacked the security guard in order to get the building’s keys from him. He resisted, but they overpowered and used knives to severally stab him to death.

“They went ahead to stab and murder his son, who was sleeping, to avoid their being exposed by him. They then gained access and ransacked the entire building in search of the car key, but were unsuccessful.

“Upon daybreak, they escaped to Maryland, Enugu, from where they were arrested by the police operatives while trying to treat injuries the deceased security guard inflicted on them, in an attempt resist and defend himself from their murderous attack.”

Ndukwe added that the suspects were arrested by police operatives serving in Uwani Police Division of Enugu State on 13th March 2023 ‘sequel to an earlier report received at Nkanu West Police Division on 12/03/2023 at about 11.30am, alleging the murder of one Christian Ngene (male and adult), who is the security guard and caretaker of the hometown residence of the suspects’ uncle (name withheld) at the mentioned address, and his 12 year old son, Promise Ngene.

According to the statement, “Upon receipt of the report, police operatives of the division swiftly moved to the scene, found and evacuated the lifeless bodies of the victims to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead by doctors and their remains deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“Two knives, two hand gloves and broken pieces of a concrete baluster used by the suspects to perfect the act were recovered at the scene.”