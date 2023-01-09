Two Feared Dead As Police Clash With Yoruba Nation Agitators In Lagos

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two people are feared Dead as police on Monday clashed with Yoruba Nation agitators at the Ojota area in Lagos State Southwest Nigeria.

Advertisement

In an amateur video trending online, a lifeless body is seen lying on the road with a man in the video saying two people were shot dead.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER, Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that the Yoruba Nation agitators had gathered unlawfully, and were dispersed by the Police.

“Some people calling themselves Yoruba Nation agitators were the ones causing problems. They gathered unlawfully and were agitating, and were dispersed,” Hundeyin said. According to him, normalcy has since been restored in the area.

Car Destroyed In The Scene Where Police Officials Clashed With Yoruba Nation Agitators In Lagos.

It would be recalled that in late December, the Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had said that the region will not support the Yoruba Nation agitators, and warned those agitating to perish the thought.

Advertisement

Akeredolu noted that for the unity of Nigeria, many lives have been laid down, vowing that Southwest will not allow any agitation that will scuttle the sacrifices of the Nation’s heroes.

A Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic in July 2021 by security operatives in the West African country, after fleeing Nigeria to evade arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS).