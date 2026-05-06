2027: NDC Faithful Jostle For PVC Registration In Enugu

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Eligible voters yet to obtain their permanent voters cards in Enugu, Wednesday, expressed joy to the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, for resuming the exercise.

Some of them that spoke with THE WHISTLER said they had hitherto lost interest in the electoral process following what they called “the disappointing outcome of the 2023 general elections”.

“My hope seems to be returning through the Nigeria Democratic Party, and the joining of the party by Mr Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso,” reveals Ezekiel Onoyima, an ICT expert. “Although I have my doubts on the reliability of the electronic transmission of results, I’m becoming optimistic that the power lies in the hands of the masses. Last general elections might have been hijacked because voters were unaware of other plans of our leaders, as well as the fact that manual voting was permissible. Today, it has become clear that it is vote and defend your votes. I will register as soon as this latest exercise begins. I didn’t vote in 2023 because of age.”

For Timothy Ekwueme, a businessman, “I had forgotten everything about voting again, but somehow, NDC is likely becoming the last hope of the common man. If we shun to vote, riggers will enjoy a field day. I will get my voters card, and will surely exercise my franchise, and defend it until it counts. My dream of a new Nigeria is anchored in Peter Obi. I am happy he was not rubbished in the legal tussles of the African Democratic Party.”

Also speaking, a student, Doris Ozoene, said she was lucky to have attained the age. “I became 18 last month. I will get my voters card during the registration window. I want to vote for the first time in my life. I believe votes will count this time around. I will also tell my friends who are eligible to obtain theirs. It is a civic obligation to vote during elections.”

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INEC, Tuesday, announced the resumption of nationwide continuous voter registration for the third and final lap with effect from May 11, 2026 to end on July 10, 2026 ahead of the 2027 general elections. The electoral body had suspended the second phase on April 17, 2026 to allow the commission to harmonise the register after its publication for claims and objections by registrants. The registration is for eligible people who are 18 and above.

Meanwhile, NDC, Enugu State Chapter, has boasted that it would take over the state following its claims that supporters of the Obidient Movement and followers of former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have joined the party in the state.

The state NDC leadership, in a statement, said the development would strengthen its political base ahead of future elections in the state. The statement was signed by the state Secretary of the party, Dr Sebastine Okafor, and the Publicity Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Ugwueze.

The party listed the new entrants to include Senator Gil Nnaji, a retired permanent secretary, Chief Chinyeaka Ohaa; Princess Adaogbu, and Chief John Nwokeabia, former deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections.

Quoting the statement, “The increasing influx of credible individuals and grass-roots supporters into our party is a clear indication that Ndi Enugu are ready for a new direction. We are delighted to receive notable sons and daughters from the Obidient Movement into our great party in the state. We are proud to be part of this unfolding chapter in the political history of our state.”