Thunder, Pistons Make Winning Start In Semi-finals

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The Oklahoma City Thunder proved too strong for the Los Angeles Lakers to take a 1-0 lead in the NBA’s Conference semi-finals.

The defending champions are the Western Conference’s top seed and made a strong start to the best-of-seven series with a 108-90 win at home on Tuesday.

The Thunder produced a balanced offensive performance while their defence restricted the Lakers to their lowest score in a play-off game since 2021.

LeBron James claimed a game-high 27 points for the Lakers while Chet Holmgren led the Thunder with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell added 18 points apiece for the hosts.

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“You’re playing the world champs, your margin for error in terms of mistakes is not that high,” said Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

“[There were] just too many tonight. We’ve got to clean that up.”

LA guard Luka Doncic remained out with a hamstring injury and could also miss game two on Thursday.

The Detroit Pistons drew first blood in their series with the Cleveland Cavaliers, holding off a late rally to claim a 111-101 home win.

Cade Cunningham scored 23 points for the Eastern Conference’s top seed Detroit, with Tobias Harris adding 20.

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Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 23 points while James Harden added 22 but had seven turnovers.