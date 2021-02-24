Two Officers Killed As ‘200 Hoodlums’ Invade Abia Police Station

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Abia State Police Command said it foiled an attack on Abayi police station and arrested eight suspects out of “200 hoodlums” that invaded the police station on Tuesday.

The police disclosed this in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

It said the suspects attacked the police station located in Aba, Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of the State, in the early hours of Tuesday.

“It is worth noting that the hoodlums numbering about two hundred persons, armed with AK47 rifles and machetes invaded the station and set part of it ablaze with the aid of petrol bombs and other explosives.

“Following the attack, two officers, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Vincent Gonze and Sergeant Emmanuel Okoronkwo unfortunately paid the supreme price,” read a tweet posted by the force headquarters.

It said the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Muhammed Adamu, commiserated with family and friends of the deceased officers.

The statement said IGP Adamu warned that dire consequences await any person or group of persons who, under whatever guise, engages in any unwarranted attack on public property in the country.

He further directed the Commissioner of Police (CPs) in all commands to employ all legally permissible measures to protect lives and property.