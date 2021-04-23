U.S. Embassy In Nigeria, Others May Fly ‘Gay’ Flag – Report

47 SHARES Share Tweet

United States Embassies across the world have been instructed to fly the ‘pride flag’ alongside the U.S. flag.

A pride flag represents a symbol of support to any part of the Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community.

According to Foreign Policy magazine, “Secretary of State Antony Blinken has issued a blanket authorization for U.S. diplomatic outposts around the world to fly the Pride flag on the same flagpole as the U.S. flag at their embassy or consulate showcasing support for LGBTQ rights.”

Meanwhile, the confidential directive was not made mandatory for all diplomatic missions but it added that it must show solidarity for the LGBT on May 17 which is tagged as the International Day against homophobia, transphobia, and biphobia.

THE WHISTLER reported that the administration of the US President Joe Biden had shown full support to the rights of the LGBT, vowing to promote their rights across the world; using sanctions and funding of any of such movements, amongst others.

But African countries like Nigeria have laws that forbid the practice of the LGBT.