Ballon d’Or 2026: Top 10 Players To Win Award

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or has begun to take shape following the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, with several standout performers emerging as early frontrunners for football’s most prestigious individual prize.

Based on recent performances and betting market indicators, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane currently tops the rankings, ahead of a mix of established superstars and rising talents across Europe.

Here’s a look at the top 10 contenders and their form: