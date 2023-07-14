UEFA Fines Barcelona, Man Utd €800,000 For Breaching Financial Fair Play Rule

By Ukpe Philip

UEFA has fined Barcelona FC and Manchester United for breaking the financial fair play rule.

Spanish champions Barcelona were fined 500,000 euro sanction for including profits from sales of intangible assets.

The profits are not relevant income under the regulations but they included it to balance their books.

United were fined 300,000 euros ($335,000) for failing to meet the break-even requirement.

The rules were introduced in 2010. It does not allow clubs to report losses of more than 30 million euros over a three-year period.

Belgian club Royal Antwerp were fined 2 million euros and Turkish club Trabzonspor were hit with 2 million euros.

