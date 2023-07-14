UEFA Fines Barcelona, Man Utd €800,000 For Breaching Financial Fair Play Rule

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

UEFA has fined Barcelona FC and Manchester United for breaking the financial fair play rule.

Advertisement

Spanish champions Barcelona were fined 500,000 euro sanction for including profits from sales of intangible assets.

The profits are not relevant income under the regulations but they included it to balance their books.

United were fined 300,000 euros ($335,000) for failing to meet the break-even requirement.

The rules were introduced in 2010. It does not allow clubs to report losses of more than 30 million euros over a three-year period.

Belgian club Royal Antwerp were fined 2 million euros and Turkish club Trabzonspor were hit with 2 million euros.