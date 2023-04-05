UEFA President, Čeferin, Wins Third-Term Bid

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President of European football’s governing body UEFA, Aleksander Čeferin, was reelected unopposed for a new four-year term.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Čeferin who ran unopposed was voted in Lisbon.

The 55-year-old Slovenian was elected in 2016, during the organization’s annual Congress in Lisbon.

When he sought his first re-election in 2019, Čeferin was also the only candidate.

He said, “It really means a lot to me, it is a great honor but mainly it is a great responsibility towards you and towards football.

“I will do my best not to disappoint you and to disappoint football.”

Advertisement

Čeferin who is a professional lawyer took over as head of UEFA from France’s Michel Platini.

Platini resigned over a conflict of interest and abuse of power scandal.

Platini and the then-FIFA President Sepp Blatter later faced criminal charges in Switzerland, but were both acquitted in July 2022.