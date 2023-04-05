UEFA President, Čeferin, Wins Third-Term Bid

By Ukpe Philip
Aleksander Ceferin,UEFA President
The President of European football’s governing body UEFA, Aleksander Čeferin, was reelected unopposed for a new four-year term.

On Wednesday, Čeferin who ran unopposed was voted in Lisbon.

The 55-year-old Slovenian was elected in 2016, during the organization’s annual Congress in Lisbon.

When he sought his first re-election in 2019, Čeferin was also the only candidate.

He said, “It really means a lot to me, it is a great honor but mainly it is a great responsibility towards you and towards football.

“I will do my best not to disappoint you and to disappoint football.”

Čeferin who is a professional lawyer took over as head of UEFA from France’s Michel Platini.

Platini resigned over a conflict of interest and abuse of power scandal.

Platini and the then-FIFA President Sepp Blatter later faced criminal charges in Switzerland, but were both acquitted in July 2022.

